Will Obamacare Replacement Provide Quality Healthcare, Save Taxpayer Dollars

The American Health Care Act, could seriously lighten the burden on taxpayers according to one report.

On Wednesday, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) sent out a cost estimate score for the bill, a replacement for Obamacare.

It shows that the act would reduce premium costs.

More importantly however, the CBO's report says the bill will could cut the deficit by $119 Billion over 10 years.

"We are on a rescue mission to bring down the cost of coverage and make sure families have access to affordable care," said Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House. "This CBO report again confirms that the American Health Care Act achieves our mission: lowering premiums and lowering the deficit."

In short, CBO is non-partisan, and exists to provide objective analysis of possible outcomes of legislation, specifically financial ones.

The information they've provided is fuel for the Republicans who believe their bill saves more money than Obamacare.

The house passed the bill in early May.

Now GOP Senators will carefully create their own version to help move the legislation onward and provide a replacement for Obamacare.

"It is another positive step toward keeping our promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare," said Speaker Ryan.

