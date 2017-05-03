Woman Who Had Nine Abortions Sees Last Baby: "She was absolutely hysterical."

Abby Johnson was once the director for a Planned Parenthood clinic in Texas.

She quit after seeing something disturbing on an ultrasound.

"I saw a 13-week-old baby fighting and struggling for his life against the abortion instrument and ultimately lose his life," Johnson said in an interview with CBN News.

She added, "I knew then I had been lied to by Planned Parenthood and I had lied to women who had come to us seeking help."

Five years ago Johnson founded a ministry called, "And Then There Were None." She says the outreach has seen more than 350 abortion clinic workers leave their jobs and come seeking help.

"Our primary goal is to get them into a relationship with Jesus Christ," said Johnson.

In her latest book, "The Walls Are Talking: Abortion Clinic Workers Tell Their Stories," Johnson offers shocking stories from former abortion clinic staff.

"Many of these workers, primarily women, they came with stories. And they came with stories they wanted to share, that they wanted to unburden themselves," she said.

One of the most disturbing passages in the book is about a woman who had undergone nine abortions. Clinic staff identified her as a "frequent flyer."

Johnson said the story is not uncommon.

"About 50 percent of abortions that take place in the United States are considered repeat abortions," she said.

In the book, the abortion facility worker described "Angie's" demeanor:

"She seemed to regard her visits to our clinic as an opportunity to perform her improv comedy act. 'Could y'all just Xerox my chart and I'll fill in the dates?' She would jest. Once the paperwork was in order, Angie would attempt to banter with the girls in the waiting room. 'It's no big thing,' she assured them. 'I've done it eight times before, and I have no regrets.' Although I couldn't help but like Angie, her flippancy appalled me," Johnson writes.

After the abortion, "Angie" wanted to see her aborted baby, something that was not the norm.

Johnson said, "they decided that since she had so many and since abortion didn't seem to be something that really was troubling her that it would be, it would be ok," said Johnson.

The staff brought the pieces of the aborted baby out to her. "She just completely broke down and the staff were unable to coax her out of the bathroom. She was absolutely hysterical after what she had seen," Johnson said.

"That's a baby," she says. "That was my baby. What did I do?," reads the account from the abortion clinic worker.

Johnson said the woman's boyfriend was called to the clinic.

"He was finally able to get her out of the bathroom. It obviously was very emotional for her and for him, just sort of the reality of what they had been a part of, not just one time but so many times. And that reality is very difficult to face whenever it's presented to you."

After that incident, the abortion facility had a strict rule to never show the aborted babies to women.

"At this particular affiliate after that took place, the policy changed. And the policy was that under no circumstance would a patient be shown the remains of their aborted baby."

The facility worker who showed "Angie" her aborted baby quit the abortion business.

Johnson said this proves that the work of the pro-life community is so needed.

"We all need to be supporting the pregnancy resource centers in our area and the various pro-life groups in our area to get the word out to let women know they're not alone, that there is help available for them and that abortion is not the solution to their crisis.