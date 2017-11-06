Airforce Admits It Didn’t Report Texas Shooter’s Conviction to FBI, More Details Emerge from Investigation

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the church shooting in Texas.



Texas law enforcement authorities say the gunman who killed 26 members of a church on Sunday was shot three times, twice by a citizen.



Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin says Devin Patrick Kelley was shot in his leg and torso by a citizen who pursued him after hearing gunfire. Martin says the third was, "consistent with being self-inflicted."



Authorities say they've collected hundreds of shell casings and 15 magazines that hold 30 rounds each at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, where Kelley opened fire Sunday.



The dead ranged from 18 months to 77 years old and included multiple members of some families.



Authorities say 10 victims remain in critical condition and four are in serious condition.



The Air Force says it failed to report the Texas church shooter's domestic violence conviction to the FBI as required by Pentagon rules.



Devin Patrick Kelley was convicted of assault against his wife and stepson in an Air Force court-martial in New Mexico in 2012. The conviction should have disqualified him from buying or possessing firearms.



Information about such convictions is supposed to be submitted to the FBI for inclusion in the National Criminal Information Center database.



The Air Force said in a statement that the top two Air Force officials - Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein - have ordered a review of the Kelley case.



Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek says the Pentagon will also ensure records in other cases have been reported correctly across the Department of Defense.



The church shooting left 26 people dead and 20 wounded.



The man some call a hero for engaging in a shootout with the Texas church gunman is a former National Rifle Association instructor.



Stephen Willeford says in an interview with KHBS/KHOG television in Arkansas that he was at home in Sutherland Springs when his daughter heard gunfire at the church.



Willeford says he retrieved his rifle, loaded it and ran barefoot to the church. He says: "I kept hearing the shots, one after another, very rapid shots ... and I knew every one of those shots represented someone."



Willeford says he hid behind a pickup truck and exchanged fire with the gunman, adding: "I know I hit him."



The gunman, Devin Kelley, got into his vehicle and fled. Willeford says he ran to a pickup truck and asked the driver, later identified as Johnnie Langendorff, to help him.



They sped after the gunman. Kelley's vehicle hit a road sign and flipped into a roadside ditch.



Willeford says he got out of the truck, perched his rifle on the truck's rooftop and yelled, "get out of the truck," but saw no movement. Law enforcement came to the scene. They believe the gunman took his own life.



Claudia Varjabedian is a manager at the Summit Vacation Resort in New Braunfels. She told The Associated Press on Monday that Devin Patrick Kelley had been working there the past month and a half.



She says Kelley "seemed like a nice guy" and didn't give her any problems. She said he worked unarmed on his shift as the day security guard.



The riverside resort in the Texas Hill Country is near Kelley's apparent home off a rural highway. Sheriff's deputies were still blocking the gate to his property Monday morning.



