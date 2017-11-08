Billy Graham Reveals Special Prayer for the World on His 99th Birthday

For his 99th birthday, world famous evangelist Billy Graham released a video encouraging people to seek God with their whole lives.

"I've been praying that we might have a spiritual awakening," Graham said. "I think that becomes possible only as individuals surrender their lives afresh and anew to Christ."



Graham also shared advice about how people can truly live the Christian life.

"First, we must do everything we can to follow in the footsteps of Jesus. Live a life in which we love one another, we help one another, and we live according to His word as Jesus lived."

"The Holy Spirit is the one who helps us live that new lifestyle. It’s one of love, gentleness, and patience and all of these things that are the fruits of the Spirit," he added.

Graham stressed the importance of reading the Bible every day.

"You read his word every day...the Bible. I know it's very difficult but you need to start somewhere and I suggest you start with the Gospel of Luke in the New Testament and in the Old Testament start with the first verse -- 'In the Beginning God.'"

Graham believes intimacy with God is essential, and this must be achieved through prayer.

"Go to your knees and pray until you and God have become intimate friends," he said. "I cannot describe to you the joy and the peace he gives as a result of the daily routine that you have."