Charisma's Steve Strang on Texas Church Shooting: 'We're in a Spiritual War'

Steve Strang, founder and publisher of Charisma Magazine, tells CBN News the attack on a Texas church "just shows we're in a spiritual war."

Twenty-six people were killed Sunday morning at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs after a gunman walked into the church and opened fire.

Authorities say Devin Patrick Kelley of New Braunfels, Texas was dressed in black combat gear and was carrying a Ruger AR assault-type rifle during the attack.

"There's such things as demons and nobody ever wants to talk about it except when its somebody like him, maybe he was demon possessed. We can only speculate what might have been done. But there are people like that in our country that are just out of control," explained Strang.

"The Las Vegas shooter was the same thing," said Strang, referring to Stephen Paddock who killed 58 people and wounded more than 500 in an attack on a concert in Las Vegas last month.

While evil may seem to rule the day, Strang said Christians have spiritual power to counter it.

"The Bible says we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers," he said.

Strang went on to say, "We know that when people pray, I mean going all the way back to the scriptures, things happen. Now it doesn't always happen the way that we want it or in the way that we think that God should do it. But we believe that God answers prayer."

Meanwhile, he is hopeful that God will use the tragedy for good: "All we have to do is be firm in our faith," he said.

"I hope the fact that it was a Baptist church and they're talking to Christian people who are telling them about their faith and quoting Scriptures and so forth, hopefully something good can come out of this," Strang said.