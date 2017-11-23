Cinnamon: The Best Fat Loss Trick of the Season?

There may be plenty of cinnamon in your holiday, and research shows it can help with weight loss... but maybe not when combined with "gobs" of fat and sugar.

A recent study published by the Metabolism and Clinical Experimental Journal suggests that cinnamaldehyde, an essential oil found in cinnamon that gives it its flavor, could potentially burn fat cells.

According to Forbes, researchers at the University of Michigan treated fat cells from mice with cinnamaldehyde. It wasn't long until they noticed greater expression of genes and proteins that help burn fat. The results are consistent with a previous study which found that mice who were fed cinnamon showed better blood sugar control and less weight gain.

A study published in the Annals of Family Medicine saw a similar effect in humans. A series of 10 clinical trials found that eating cinnamon helped lower blood sugar faster and lower cholesterol.

However, while the results highlight cinnamon's potential weight loss power, simply adding cinnamon to food might not do the trick.

First, because researchers don't know how much cinnamon human needs to ingest to tap into its weight control effects.

Secondly, cinnamon is often combined with foods that don't promote weight loss. Food like cinnamon rolls, cake, cookies, lattes, and donuts.

So, while cinnamon may be just the right thing to get your diet on track. Make sure you cut out the excess fat and sugar too!