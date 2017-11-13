Franklin Graham Sees Hundreds Saved at Hope Festival in Norway

Evangelist Franklin Graham led hundreds of men and women to faith in Jesus Christ at the Festival of Hope in Oslo, Norway, this weekend.

"Many came forward at the invitation to ask God to forgive their sins and receive Christ by faith as Savior and Lord tonight at the Oslo Spektrum in Norway," Graham wrote on Facebook. "We thank God and give Him the glory for each life He changed tonight through the power of His Gospel."

The two-night event featured the musical talents of For King and Country and The Afters.

It was fun to be with Luke and Joel tonight in Oslo. Their mother came to faith in Christ at one of my father @BillyGraham's Crusades in Sydney, Australia, many years ago. pic.twitter.com/vliKITxIy1 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) November 12, 2017

A Christmas favorite by @4kingandcountry as Oslo prepares to hear about Christ the King. Håpets Festival w/@Franklin_Graham: pic.twitter.com/ApWCd6jMkj — BGEA (@BGEA) November 12, 2017

"Franklin Graham will be sharing the gospel in just a moment," The Afters tweeted during the event. "Pray that God moves in people hearts tonight...and that they respond to the gospel!"

Pray for @4kingandcountry who are playing in Oslo right now. Franklin Graham will be sharing the gospel in just a moment. Pray that God moves in people hearts tonight...and that they respond to the gospel! @bgea https://t.co/zI6mf1uetY — theafters (@theafters) November 12, 2017

Graham shared a message about God's love with the crowd.

"You are a unique individual created and loved by God—no one has your DNA, no one has your fingerprint," Graham said.

"And you have a soul. When you take your last breath on earth, you step into eternity in one of only two places—heaven or hell. Only those who have turned to God in repentance and put their faith and trust in His Son Jesus Christ will be in heaven," he continued.

A large number of people responded to his message by giving their lives to Christ.

"I thank God for every person who made that most-important decision this weekend in Oslo," he wrote on Facebook. "The Bible says, '...there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.'"

