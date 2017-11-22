Greta Van Susteren on Covering Sexual Assault: 'I Guess I Have to Plead Guilty'

Greta Van Susteren has worked for decades in television as a news anchor for CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. As a former criminal defense and civil trial lawyer, she has covered the O.J. Simpson murder trial, multiple American presidents and countless national and international stories.



She admits that covering sexual assault allegations in today's frenzied news climate is not easy.

"There's a lot of risk of people being convicted in the court of public opinion," she told CBN News.



Van Susteren says she hopes that the media will focus on the facts in sexual assault stories but notes the challenge: "sexual harassment is done for the most part behind closed doors so it's very difficult."



As for her past coverage of the sexual assault allegations against former president Bill Clinton, Van Susteren told CBN News she got it wrong.

"I guess I have to plead guilty in that I may not have taken it as seriously as I should have then," she said adding "I think that's true of most of the nation."



Van Susteren says it may be appropriate to re-visit the sexual assault allegations against Clinton. "It's worthy of some discussion but not overdoing it," she said.



Van Susteren joins a growing chorus of journalists and liberals calling for a re-consideration of the accusations leveled at Clinton in the 1990's.

As the New York Times recently reported, former Clinton operatives Matthew Yglesias and David Rothkopf have said it was wrong to defend Clinton from the women who accused him.



And MSNBC host Chris Hayes tweeted that Democrats "are overdue for a real reckoning with the allegations against him."



