Lean on His Understanding': Sutherland Springs Pastor's Last Message to Congregation Before Shooting

It is probably the worst news Pastor Frank Pomeroy could ever hear personally as a pastor. His congregation came face-to-face with a violent shooter who killed 26 people and injured 20 others.

Pomeroy lost his youngest daughter and many of his close friends.

Annabelle "was one very beautiful, special child," he said.

Pomeroy oversees First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. He and his wife were out of town in Oklahoma this past weekend but never expected to return to the chaos and pain that awaited.

The white wood-frame church is considered the center of life in Sutherland Springs and ahead of the tragedy Pomeroy preached an encouraging sermon on turning to God when life becomes difficult never imagining what would happen just a week later.

"God's understanding is far greater and there may be things that are taking place that you don't understand, but you still need to do what God is calling you to do," he said.

He referenced Proverbs 3:5-6, which reads:

"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."

"So many times in the midst of circumstances and situations that doesn't seem right to us, we try to take over and do what we think should be done," he continued. "Rather than waiting to see how God is going to work it out."

"Seek God's face, his direction, and do what God is telling you to do," Pomeroy encouraged. "In other words, lean on his understanding."

