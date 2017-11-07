Legendary Evangelist Billy Graham Celebrates 99th Birthday

"Happy Birthday" will be on the lips of well-wishers around the world as evangelist Billy Graham celebrates his 99th birthday Tuesday.

"Nov. 7 will be a big milestone for my father as he turns 99 and enters his 100th year. As a family, we are just so very grateful that he is still with us. His mind is good but he's quieter these days. He can't see or hear well, but his health is stable," Franklin Graham, president, and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said in a statement.

The elder Graham spent three-quarters of his life preaching the gospel to millions of people around the world. Although he has been out of the public eye, according to his website, he is still one of the most admired men in America.

Graham was known as the 'Pastor to Presidents,' and currently, on his Asian tour, President Trump tweeted his congratulations.

Franklin, such a great photo. HAPPY 99th BIRTHDAY to your father, @BillyGraham! https://t.co/l0c7RvvOa1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2017

"On his birthday, some family will be with him and we'll give him his favorite cake—a lemon cake with lard icing. He loves those cakes—but it has to have the lard icing," Franklin said.

The Billy Graham Library is also celebrating its 10th anniversary on Tuesday. Birthday cake will be served to every visitor.

The association has produced a special 20-minute program titled "Flying Blind" which will be shown at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Tuesday on Franklin Graham's Facebook page.

The video can be shared on social media and in churches.

The Graham family and the evangelistic association that bears their name would like to hear from you if your life has been touched by their father.

"My father Billy Graham turns 99 years old today! That means he's entering his 100th year—that's pretty amazing. Here are some reflections from a few who people who know him— Michael W. Smith, Kathie Lee Gifford, Larry King, Tony Evans, Greta Van Susteren, Ricky Skaggs, and more—also there are a few words from my father about God's plan for our lives. If your life or someone in your family's life has been impacted by my father, would you tell us how, when, and where? Go to BillyGraham.org," Franklin Graham shared in a post on his Facebook page.