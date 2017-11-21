'You Brought Jacob Joy': Little Boy Dies After so Many Brought Him an Early Christmas

Jacob Thompson, the 9-year-old boy who received thousands of Christmas cards from fans around the world, died Sunday, Nov. 19

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, a brain cancer, in 2014.

Last month, doctors told his parents he would probably pass before Christmas. So his family asked people to send Jacob Christmas cards so they would help him celebrate Christmas early.

People from all around the world responded to their request. Jacob received thousands of Christmas cards at Maine Medical Center where he was undergoing treatment. Some of the cards also featured penguins, his favorite animal.

He had some celebrity admirers like Arnold Schwarzenegger, who made him a card. Members of the University of Maine hockey team and various local law enforcement organizations also visited him in the hospital.

Let's make Jacob's early Christmas as big as he deserves. Here's the card I drew for him. I'm counting on you guys! https://t.co/aVNp0H7efG pic.twitter.com/4SeksvtvyM — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) November 3, 2017

Jacob's family thanked everyone who sent their son a card for their kindness. They said they hoped his story will raise awareness of neuroblastoma, a disease that affects young children.

"Each and every person who sent Jacob a Christmas card, a gift, a Facebook message or video, or a prayer made a difference in the final days of his life," they wrote on Jacob's Facebook page. "You brought Jacob joy, and you brought us all optimism for the future. Thank you for taking the time, and taking an interest in our sweet boy's journey."