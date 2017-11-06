NY Pastor Rushes to Texas To Comfort and Pray for Sutherland Springs Church

When Pastor Dimas Salaberrios, of Infinity Bible Church in Bronx, New York, heard about the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, he knew what he needed to do.

"I flew down from New York to let you know you are not alone, that you're part of a huge body and we love you and we care for you and they just broke into tears, hugging me, weeping, crying," Salaberrios shared that he told families impacted by the tragegy in an interview on CBN News' The Prayerlink show.

When Salaberrios arrived in Sutherland Springs he met with Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri, whose 14-year-old daughter was one of the members of the church who was killed in Sunday's shooting.

He also led a prayer at a press conference where the Pomeroy's first publicly spoke about the shooting.

"The pastor's faith and his wife are incredible," Salaberrios said.

"He is a true shepherd. Pastor Frank is focusing totally on ministering to others. But we all know that if we don't lift him up in prayer there's going to be a point tonight where he cannot escape the reality that he lost his daughter and he lost a beloved congregation."

Salaberrios shared that he has a burden to take prayer and comfort to those who are hurting after shootings that happen in churches.

"I made a commitment that if there's a church shooting and I can get there, I'm going to go. We did this with the Emmanuel nine," said Salaberrios, referring to the deadly mass shooting that took place at Emanuel AME church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

Nine people, including the pastor, were killed after Dylann Roof, walked in and opened fire during a church bible study.

In the midst of the pain and tragedy, he shares everywhere he goes, "This is a great time that we shine the light of Jesus."