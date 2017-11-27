See the Great Deals Christian Retailers are Offering on Cyber Monday

It's Cyber Monday, which means knocking out your holiday shopping with some of the best online deals of the season.

A majority of Americans, 56 percent, say they're shopping on Cyber Monday this year. That's up from 39 percent in 2016, according to RetailMeNot.

"We're seeing an increase in customers — and an increase in spending — which means that Cyber Monday has the potential to be even busier than Black Friday," said Marissa Tarleton, chief marketing officer of RetailMeNot.



Many Christian companies have joined in on the online price cuts this year.

Here's a list of some of the best deals for Christians:

Accordance

Accordance is offering 20% off everything, plus $10 store credit for every $100 spent.

Amazon

Check here for a long list of Kindle deals for Christians.

CBD

Christian Book Distributors has a long, long list of material on sale. Use code JOY17 to get free shipping.

Getty Music

Getty Music has lots of albums and other material on sale.

Logos

Logos continues their weekend-long sale on a variety of great products and base packages.

Missional Wear

Missional Wear is doing their final site-wide sale of the year for 1-day only. Everything is 15% off and select items are 20% off with sale code CYBERMONDAY15.

Moody Publishers

Moody Publishers has discounted all their books by 50%.

Westminster Books

There are lots of good deals at Westminster Books.

You can find the complete list here.

