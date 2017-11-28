Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
Associated Press

Supreme Court Won't Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

11-28-2017

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a court ruling that a Texas school board can open its meetings with student-led public prayers without running afoul of the Constitution's prohibition against government-established religion.
  
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take a case challenging the ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans.
  
A three-judge panel of that court earlier this year said a lower court was correct to dismiss a lawsuit against the Birdville Independent School District over its practice of beginning meetings with a statement from a student that is usually a prayer.
  
The suit was filed by the American Humanist Association and a graduate of Birdville High School.
 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles