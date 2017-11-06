Texas Church Attack: Security is 'Probably on the Mind of Every Pastor'

Churches are some of the most vulnerable places on the planet when it comes to crime, security experts say.

Sunday's massacre at a Baptist church in Texas drove the point home for many, but for law enforcement--it's been a reality for years.

Sheriff Robert Chody oversees law enforcement for half a million residents in Williamson County, just north of Austin, Texas. After Sunday's shooting he began organizing a security summit for local churches.

Chody says small churches, like First Baptist in Sutherland Springs, are especially at risk. "Once the service is taking place, all on their hands and knees with eyes closed and praying and no one watching" can be one of the easiest times for a criminal to take advantage, Chody told CBN News.

Tim Miller is a former Secret Service agent who now consults with ministries on security. Miller believes that Sunday was a wake-up call for many churches. Chris Mitchell, a senior pastor and Chief of Police for CBN, agrees. "It's probably on the mind of every pastor" said Mitchell, "the ability to either hire or to train personnel adequately and appropriately in that type of situation."

Mitchell says for many pastors, thinking about security is a relatively new concept. "It's a mindset shift for many of us that are at the end of the baby boomer age," he said. "We did grow up where church was unlocked. People didn't desecrate churches. It was a safe place."

Miller says he was not surprised by Sunday's attack. "We kind of felt this was going to happen at the scale it's happening for awhile now," he said.

Miller says violence on church properties has increased exponentially since 2000.

In 2013, the Department of Homeland Security issued a security guide for houses of worship, noting a perception that religious facilities are "soft targets" and tend to have little security, making them more attractive for those looking for a place to attack, destroy or steal.

The Department of Justice tracks hate crimes and says close to one in five are motivated by the victim's religion.

Church security experts also believe church valuables, like laptops, sound equipment and flat screen TVs, are drawing in criminals.

No one knows for sure but Miller believes many churches are not prepared to prevent or deal with crime and other emergencies. "I'm surprised how many churches do not have foundational fire evacuation plans, weather emergency plans or clear guidelines for how they're going to protect their children," he said.

Miller believes that any size church can create a safety plan with some preparation and commitment. "There are people in the church, regardless of size, that can step into the role of protector," he says.

Bob Chauncey, a senior consultant with the Church Security Institute, says pastors must not only consider their role as spiritual protectors of their flock, but their role as physical protectors as well. Small churches, Chauncey says, can train members if they can't afford to hire security.

"There's really not a reason that any church should not be doing something in light of what we're seeing," said Miller.

Mitchell pastors a small church and says members of his congregation are trained and ready to protect. "I have guys at the door that can respond to something before it gets in the house," he explained. "We've been able to mitigate outside the door before it gets inside the door."

Sheriff Chody says he's surprised at how many churches responded to his invitation to attend a security summit. "This demonstrates there is a need," he said. "We want to show faith-based groups what their options are."