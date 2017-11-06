Texas Pastor and Wife Talk for First Time about Shooting at Their Church

Watch the full statements and answers to reporter's questions by Pastor Pomeroy and his wife, Sherri.

Frank and Sherri Pomeroy spoke for the first time Monday afternoon since the shooting at their Sutherland, Springs, Texas church on Sunday. Among the 26 dead, their daughter, Annabelle.

"Whatever life brings to you, lean on the Lord rather than your own understanding. I don't understand but I know my God does and that's where I'll leave that," Pastor Pomeroy told reporters.

"And one thing that gives me a sliver of encouragement is the fact that Belle was surrounded yesterday by her church family that she loved fiercly and vice-versa," Sherri Pomeroy said in her statement.