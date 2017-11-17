This Texas Mall-Owner Offers Shoppers Hope With 10 Commandments Monument

The owner of a mall in Lewisville, Texas, is looking to bring new life to the shopping center. He's renovating and redecorating and the new centerpiece is an eight-foot tall monument of the Ten Commandments.

"We're not trying to overwhelm anyone or make a statement. We just believe in the Lord's love," owner John Bushman told Dallas News. "That's the sole reason. We hope when someone sees it, it will touch their heart and give them new hope that day."

Bushman owns several other businesses in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico--all of them display the Ten Commandments.

He wants the newly named Music City Mall at Vista Ridge to be a "wholesome family place," that the community sees as a place to gather--whether to watch local musicians perform, take family photos or visit with Santa on Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

The Ten Commandments monument will be on a first floor level in a visible location and Bushman hopes it will be ready and installed within the next few months.

"In times of turbulence in the world," Bushman said, "we're sharing peace and the Lord's love. We all need more of that."

