Watch Gospel Singer CeCe Winans Wow the Crowd at CMA Country Christmas

CeCe Winans turned the cathedral of country music into a down-home rockin' church service Monday night at the 2017 CMA Country Christmas.

She was joined on stage at the Grand Old Opry by a full choir, her voice soaring above them all, as she belted out the Christmas carol "Joy to the World," as it's never been done before.

The star-studded cast of performers at this years CMA Country Christmas included Luke Bryan, Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Eldredge, Little Big Town, Chris Young, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch and Dan + Shay.

Luke Bryan sang the Christmas classic, "O Holy Night," the country music singer said he loves the song because it doesn't skirt around what Christmas is all about.

"It's the night Jesus was born. It's got that big ole 'divine' note there at the, end and it's always fun to try and hit that. I wanted to do that song to show that side of the ole vocals, but I was glad to pull it off in a good fashion," he said.