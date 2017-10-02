Christian Leaders Rally Prayers for 'Peace and Strength' for Vegas Victims

Christian leaders are responding to the tragedy in Las Vegas, using social media to rally everyone in prayer for the victims.

Franklin Graham tweeted: Pray for the families of those killed and for the 100+ wounded in a shooting rampage last night in #LasVegas

Pray for the families of those killed and for the 100+ wounded in a shooting rampage last night in #LasVegas. #LasVegasShooting — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) October 2, 2017

Beth Moore prayed for wickedness to come to an end.

Oh Las Vegas. We are sorrowing & praying for you. Psalm 7:9 echoes from my morning reading: "Oh, let the evil of the wicked come to an end." — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) October 2, 2017

Others followed suit.

Las Vegas, you're not alone & you're not forgotten. Our thoughts & prayers go to all those affected by the shooting. #PrayForLasVegas — Saddleback Church (@Saddleback) October 2, 2017

Pray for Sheriff Joseph Lombardo, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Governor Brian Sandoval, President Trump. #PrayForLasVegas https://t.co/2XMFP6vZrH — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) October 2, 2017

I am praying for everyone affected by the tragic shooting in #LasVegas last night! I look to God for peace and strength! #prayer — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) October 2, 2017

Please pray for Las Vegas and church planting missionaries and pastors with @sendlasvegas who are ministering to the hurting today. — NAMB (@NAMB_SBC) October 2, 2017

Join me in prayer for the families of those killed and for the 200+ injured from last night's horrific Las Vegas massacre. — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) October 2, 2017