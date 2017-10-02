Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Christian Leaders Rally Prayers for 'Peace and Strength' for Vegas Victims

10-02-2017
CBN News

Christian leaders are responding to the tragedy in Las Vegas, using social media to rally everyone in prayer for the victims. 

Franklin Graham tweeted: Pray for the families of those killed and for the 100+ wounded in a shooting rampage last night in #LasVegas

Beth Moore prayed for wickedness to come to an end. 

Others followed suit.

 

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles