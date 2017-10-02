Displaying
'Pray to God': Country Music Stars Pray for Victims After Las Vegas Shooting

10-02-2017
CBN News

Country music artists started praying for injured fans and workers after a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest country music concert near Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas Monday.

At least 58 people were killed and 500 others were injured in the attack. It is being called the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

The gunman, who has been identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was killed during a confrontation with police shortly after. 

Jason Aldean, Jake Owen, Aldean, Lee Brice, Dylan Scott and Luke Combs were among those who performed at the concert.

"Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to," Owen wrote on Twitter.

"Praying for everyone here in Vegas," he wrote on Twitter. "I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren't. Please pray"

He asked everyone to pray to God. 

Jason Aldean later posted an emotional post on Instagram asking for people to pray for the victims.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight," he wrote in his post. "It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night."

Other country music performers also posted on social media they were praying for the victims. 

 

