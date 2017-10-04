Faith in the Fire: 'These People Had Blood from Head to Toe and They Are Praying with Us'

LAS VEGAS – It's another somber day here as the city, and people nationwide, are still mourning the dozens of people gunned down and killed outside the Mandalay Bay resort.

In the midst of chaos and tragedy, faith and prayer have taken center stage during the aftermath of the massacre. A number of survivors have told CBN News about stories of faith, prayer, and heroism.

Kelley Marone and other survivors turned immediately to prayer as they escaped.

"These people had blood from head to toe and they are praying with us," Marone recalls. "Right after, instantly."

Marone can't hold back tears when talking about the terrifying moment when the 64-year-old lone gunman fired a barrage of bullets into a crowd of 22,000 attending a country music festival.

And while faith was on display amid the massacre, so was heroism.

Bruce Ure is a deputy police chief from Seguin, Texas who was attending the concert, and he didn't run away when the gunshots rang out.

"As we were running he had a clear view of fire and he was just laying down fire on us," Ure says.

This off-duty Texas deputy police chief stayed on the scene, and then helped rush three victims to the hospital.

"They were all crying and saying we're going to die and I still remember telling them, not tonight – tonight is not your night, you're going to be okay," Ure says.

Turns out they survived thanks to Ure's bravery as he used his police training skills to stop the bleeding for some victims.

"I was ready. I saw his belt, took it off and got a tourniquet on this guy and he was really bad – he had lost 25 percent of his blood volume," he said.

Afterwards, hundreds of people lined up outside United Blood Services, and in one day donated 600 pints.

"It's really been incredible. I'm not surprised by the outpouring of donors," Mitzy Edgecomb, VP of donor marketing, told us.

CBN News also found Mr. Las Vegas on the scene, Wayne Newton.

"I think when all the investigations are over that we can all learn something that we can take forward in a positive way," he said. Newton says he's sending prayers and condolences to the victims.



Meanwhile, President Trump is visiting today to offer his prayers and support, to show the people of this city, and the country, that in times of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one.