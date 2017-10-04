Franklin Graham: 'Our Nation is in Trouble'

Evangelist Franklin Graham delivered a strong Facebook message Wednesday warning that a "wickedness" is arising in America. He urged people to examine the "evil" in their hearts after Sunday night's massacre in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead and hundreds of others wounded.

In a Facebook post, Graham said many Americans are wondering what drove 64-year-old Stephen Paddock to harm so many people.

"Many people don't understand what would be in a person's heart to spray bullets into a crowd to kill and wound as many as he can," he wrote.

"Or what's in the heart of a person who drives his car across a bridge in London and into a crowd of people, get out with a knife, and stab innocent people and police officers," referencing this summer's terror attack in London. "Or what's in the heart of a person who would take a knife and cut off the head of another human being."

Graham explains that there is a common thread that runs throughout these violent acts--evil.

"Evil exists in the world today and the Bible warns us that 'because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold' (Matthew 24:12)," he wrote. "We see a rise in wickedness, not just in this country but around the world."

Graham believes Hollywood is only feeding that evil.

"And Hollywood filmmakers continue to promote evil, wickedness, violence as a form of entertainment," he said.

He is urging his followers to examine the evil in their own hearts.

"The Bible says, 'The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?'(Jeremiah 17:9)," he shared.

"Our nation is in trouble, and only God can heal the human heart," he wrote. "That's why Jesus Christ came—to pay the penalty for our sins and to offer forgiveness through faith in Him.

"What's in your heart today?" he asked.