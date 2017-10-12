Google Honors Planned Parenthood as a 'Hero' of Change

Google is sponsoring an event Thursday that honors Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards as a modern-day hero.

The tech giant donated $25,000 to the event, called "Heroes on the Front Lines of Resistance." The event is being held by the left-leaning group Center for Community Change.

"We honor work that reshapes the political landscape and challenges us to press forward toward a better world," the Center for Community Change says on its website.

The group will honor the Planned Parenthood leader with its "Change Champion Award."

"We celebrate the work that often goes unheralded, and the people and organizations that keep our vision for a just world alive," the organization says of Richards and other honorees. "The Community Change Champion Awards were created to do just that: to recognize the people and organizations whose work is making progress toward social justice a reality."

According to its 2015-2016 annual report, Planned Parenthood performed 328,348 abortions in its latest fiscal year.

But not everyone is excited about Planned Parenthood being called a "hero." Twitter users called out the Center for Community Change for celebrating the abortion giant.

One Twitter user said the group was honoring "the art of killing babies."

Another said: "You won't have to worry about 'too many' young leaders as one by one they are systematically aborted."