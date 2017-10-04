High-Tech Lab Puts Regent University on Cutting Edge of Cybersecurity Training

Surrounded by state and local dignitaries, CBN and Regent University Founder Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson cut the ribbon recently to reveal the new Regent Cyber Range.

The Institute for Cybersecurity at Regent partnered with Cyberbit to create this high-tech laboratory.

Coordinators of the Cyber Range say it puts Regent on the cutting edge of cybersecurity training -- for students, but also for businesses, governments and military groups.

Four times the average size, the multi-million dollar Cyber Range allows users to delve into automated real-world attack and defense training, as well as training to defend against multiple scenarios.

"If there's an attack that takes place against a corporation, if their executives have been trained on this system, they will be able to identify immediately what's happening and take corrective action," Robertson told CBN News. "That's what we will teach people."

The Cyber Range is one of the first of its kind at a private university. The executive director of the Institute for Cybersecurity, Dr. Deva Henry, gave CBN News a tour.

"So from this station attack scenarios can be generated; they can monitor how each trainee is doing," he said during the tour. "So the trainer can actually take control over the trainee station if he or she wants to."

In the midst of all the technology, Robertson believes the Cyber Range has spiritual implications.

"Here is a company that's going to train people how to run the most sophisticated Cyber Range in the world, and I think that's a major thing in terms of establishing God's people as potential leaders," he said.

Reports show that cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing career fields, and the demand is expected to employ six million people in 2019. Regent University appears to be well on its way to helping meet that need.