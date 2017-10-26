House Approves Legislation to Stop Cash Flow to Hezbollah Jihadists

The House approved bipartisan legislation Wednesday to block cash flow to Hezbollah jihadists.

The bill also urges the Trump administration to push the UN Security Council to impose international sanctions against the group for using civilians as human shields.

Reps. Ed Royce and Eliot Engel have sponsored the bill which targets the Islamic militant group's finances.

It directs the Trump administration to sanction the people and businesses engaged in fundraising and recruitment activities for the Lebanese-based terrorist group.

"These critical measures will impose new sanctions to crack down on Hezbollah's financing and hold it accountable for its acts of death and destruction," Royce said.

This comes as Washington is increasing pressure on Iran, the main backer of Hezbollah.

Earlier this month, President Trump decertified the Iran nuclear deal, giving Congress a 60-day period to decide whether or not they will renew nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran.

The House is scheduled to vote Thursday on legislation that would hit Iran with new sanctions for its pursuit of long-range ballistic missiles, without derailing the 2015 international nuclear accord.

Meanwhile, a separate resolution has been drafted calling the European Union to fully designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, according to the Times of Israel.

"More can be done to counter the Iranian proxy Hezbollah," Rep. Ted Deutch said. The Florida Democrat authored the measure.

"That begins with calling them what they are – a terrorist organization committed to the destruction of Israel and undermining the values and interests of the United States and – our EU friends must acknowledge, as well – the values and interests of Europe," he said.

"The world knows that Hezbollah is a terrorist group. It's time for the European Union to end its false distinction and join us in designating all of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization."

