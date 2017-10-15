Kentucky Religious Liberty Champion Kim Davis Takes Marriage Battle to Romania

Kentucky Clerk Kim Davis is taking her quest for traditional marriage overseas.

Davis is the Rowan County Kentucky clerk who refused to issue marriage certificates to same-sex couples in 2015, citing her Christian faith. She spent five days in jail for that decision.

Now, Davis will join Liberty Counsel Vice-President Harry Mihet for a nine day campaign to Romania to discuss the “impact of same-sex marriage on religious liberty and freedom of conscience.”

Liberty Counsel is the conservative group that defended Davis in 2015.

Romania's civil code already defines marriage as a union between a man and woman.

According to Liberty Counsel, 3 million Romanians signed a petition pushing for a change to the country’s constitution that will define marriage the same way.

The constitution currently defines marriage as a union between “spouses.”

Mihet and Davis will hold a number of conferences and meet with civic leaders and members of parliament.

“I am so glad for this amazing opportunity to finally introduce Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis personally to my Romanian people,” said Mihet who is originally from Romania.

“Her story resonates loudly with them, and they are receiving her tearfully and very warmly, because they can still remember the not-so-long-ago days when they were themselves persecuted and imprisoned for their conscience. The freedom of conscience transcends national, cultural, religious and denominational lines, and Romanians are determined to prevent such injustice from ever happening again in their country,” he continued.