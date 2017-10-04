Las Vegas Gunman Had Tumultuous Relationship with his Father

As investigators interview the girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock to try to uncover the motive for the horrific killings, they are learning more about his upbringing.

Paddock's father was a notorious bank robber who spent years behind bars and even escaped from prison. According to news reports, Stephen Paddock was present when police arrested his father at their home. Not long after that, he was reportedly told his father was dead to shield the child from the truth: that his father was in prison. When Paddock grew older, he learned his father was indeed alive but behind bars.

Ed McGlasson, founder of The Blessing of the Father Ministries told CBN News sons are deeply harmed by a poor relationship with their fathers. "I don't want to say there is an easy answer for why this guy became a madman, but everything does start for all of us, in the home, with the words that are spoken over us."

McGlasson says children need to hear words of blessing from their dads. He says when fathers are absent from the home and kids don't hear any words from their father, kids can become filled with rage. He says kids can also turn to violence when spoken to abusively by fathers who were present in the home. "The wound of the father is one of the most devastating," he said.

He said people who wonder how someone could behave in such an evil manner should be reminded Jeremiah 17:9 says, "The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked."

He added, "Scientists have this idea, they're trying to make everybody believe, that when we're born, we're born basically good. And if we do something wrong in our life, it must be our genes or somebody else's fault. And as we know, what the Bible says, is we weren't born perfect. We weren't born sinless. We were born broken."

