'Let There be Light': Sean Hannity Stands for Christianity with New Film

Sean Hannity is taking on Hollywood.

On the 700 Club Tuesday, Hannity told CBN's Pat Robertson, "I've always felt that Hollywood has a contempt for conservative values and Christian values."

That's why the Fox News Channel headliner has teamed up with a veteran Hollywood actor to create a new faith-based film called "Let There Be Light."

It's the story of a world-renown atheist, a near-death experience, and an encounter with the Creator of the universe.

Hannity is the movie's executive producer, making his first foray into filmmaking, along with Kevin Sorbo, who not only stars in the film but also directed it.

The movie is a true family affair. Sorbo's wife, Sam co-wrote the script and also plays his on-screen wife, while their two young sons make their own acting debuts.

Sorbo is known for his role in "Hercules: The Legendary Journeys," as well as the Christian movie called, "God's Not Dead." He reportedly approached Hannity about shooting the film, and Hannity decided to sign onto the project within an hour of his visit.

Sean Hannity joins Pat Robertson on Tuesday's 700 Club to talk about his role in bringing "Let There Be Light" to the big screen, and why he wants to be involved in making more quality films.

In the film, Sorbo plays an atheist making millions of dollars through his book called Aborting God. As the story unfolds, viewers begin to understand why he hates God so much.

Hannity describes it as "one man's journey" and how the decisions he makes have a huge impact on his family and all the people in his life. Then he has an experience that changes everything.

"It impacts you intellectually, it impacts you emotionally - many people were crying during this film - it impacts you spiritually. I know a lot of people have said, 'This changed my life,'" Hannity said.

"It's been likened to 'Ghost' meets 'Heaven Is for Real,' with a dash of 'God's Not Dead,'" Sorbo said about the film.

"I think this touches your heart, your mind, and your soul," Hannity told CBN. "And it has a very contemporary feel to it... How Christians are looked on in society, how their values are demeaned."

"Let There Be Light" opens in 350 theaters in all 50 states on October 27th, with the goal of expanding to hundreds of new theaters each week.