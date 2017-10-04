'Love Saves Lives': March for Life Unveils New Theme as Pregnancy Clinics Rise

CAPITOL HILL – The March for Life has announced its theme for the 45th annual march, coming January 19th to the nation's capital – "Love Saves Lives."

At a Capitol Hill presentation, the group's president Jeanne Mancini told CBN News that theme comes "with an emphasis especially on the pregnancy care movement and how love really is the DNA of that movement. And how they've been supporting women in need and women who are facing an unexpected pregnancy for years and years, giving them the resources and the supports they need."

Alison Centofante of the Alliance Defending Freedom is a long-time pro-life activist in Washington D.C.

She said, "Love Saves Lives is an incredible theme for the March for Life. For anyone who's ever been, it's full of this amazing group of diverse age groups and backgrounds of people who are just loving on women, loving on unplanned pregnancies. And you hear these amazing stories of how love has actually saved lives, even in that March and in the pro-life movement."

The March for Life's Tom McCluskey works to advance pro-life causes on Capitol Hill. He said of the 2018 theme, "I think it's good to help point out the obvious: that love DOES save lives."

He added, "And it helps highlight that even the dirty work I do — the legislative stuff — and all the way to the pregnancy care centers to the work my wife does at Project Rachel with post-abortive healing, we are a movement of life and we are a movement of love. And it's what brings it all together. It's a simple message, but I think it has a powerful impact."

Addressing the media at Tuesday's Capitol Hill event, Mancini called the March for Life "the largest annual human rights demonstration."

She said that's because it's opposing abortion, which she labeled "the single most significant and horrific human rights abuse of today."



Abortion has taken 59 million lives since the Supreme Court legalized it nationwide, January 22, 1973.

But Mancini can see a silver lining around that dark cloud. She told CBN News the numbers show abortion clinics on the way down while pro-life pregnancy resource centers are definitely on the way up.

"We've seen the number of abortion clinics decrease down to about 700 and the number of pregnancy care clinics are up over 3,000," she stated.

A major effort among pro-life advocates is to strip annual federal taxpayer funding away from Planned Parenthood and instead spend that $500 million on resources for women, like pregnancy centers.