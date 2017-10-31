Lysa TerKeurst 'Clings' to God, Revealing She Has Breast Cancer

New York Times Bestselling Christian author and speaker Lysa TerKeurst says she has breast cancer.

TerKeurst, president of Proverbs 31 Ministries, made the announcement in a Facebook Live video Monday afternoon.

"I've sort of dreaded this moment of telling you guys," she said. "I really am fine, but I think because I've been through so much in the past couple of years...I've just kind of dreading telling you because I think people will think, 'What in the world?"

TerKeurst recently went in for a routine mammogram but the results came back unclear.

She went in for a second mammogram and then a biopsy.

The doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer after finding the tumor.

"They caught it very very early. I am going to have surgery on November 10," she said. "I really treasure your prayers. I'm going to have a double radical mastectomy and reconstruction."

Despite the hard-hitting news, TerKeurst says she feels like she is in good spirits.

"I have such a joy and a peace about the surgery," she said.

TerKeurst says she is well aware of the pain and the recovery process from a mastectomy but is optimistic.

"Just in terms of my emotional perspective and my spiritual perspective God has been so good," she said.

She shared Psalms 52: 8-9 in the video. It reads:

"I am like an olive tree flourishing in the house of God; I trust in God's unfailing love forever and ever... For what you have done I will always praise you in the presence of your faithful people. And I will hope in your name, for your name is good."

The news comes after the Bible teacher announced this summer she would be divorcing her husband of 25 years.

"My husband, life partner and father of my children, Art TerKeurst, has been repeatedly unfaithful to me with a woman he met online, bringing an end to our marriage of almost 25 years. For the past couple of years, his life has sadly been defined by his affection for this other woman and substance abuse. I don't share this to harm or embarrass him, but to help explain why I have decided to separate from him and pursue a divorce. God has now revealed to me that I have done all I can do and I must release him to the Savior," TerKeurst wrote on her blog in June.

In her latest blog post, she writes that she is "clinging" to God's promises.

"We are clinging to the promises of God on this journey full of twists and turns, ups and downs," TerKeurst explained. "There is often a process God will take people through to prepare us for the Promise."

She is asking other believers to pray for her while she is in surgery.

