'Not Biblical in Any Way,' Religious Leaders Voice Opposition to Saturday's 'White Lives Matter' Protests in Tennessee

Religious leaders are speaking out against white supremacy and "white lives matter" protests scheduled for Saturday in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville, Tennessee.

"We feel like it's an extremely dangerous movement," Chris Turner, communications director at the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, told CBN News. "We feel like that... at the core of it - it's demeaning to peoples of all race and color."

White nationalists participating in the "white lives matter" rallies are expected to protest the resettlement of refugees and immigrants in the area, according to the Tennessean.

"This particular rally is our understanding is to speak against the immigration and refugees that are in Middle Tennessee," Turner said. "Here in Tennessee we have 145 different people groups now living in our state, and a good number of those have settled in Middle Tennessee."

Turner did not mince words when speaking about the "white lives matter" rallies.

"They're not biblical in any way because of the message that they're trying to propagate is pure evil," he told CBN News. "Anytime any race tries to elevate itself above others by the suppression of that race - it's just completely not biblical."

"It's contrary to everything that Scripture tells us that we need to be about -- certainly as Christians," Turner continued.

Law enforcement agencies are working to keep protesters and counterprotesters away from each other in Murfreesboro and Shelbyville by setting aside areas for the groups, shutting down streets and trying to persuade counterprotesters to stay away from the rallies, the Tennessean reported.

The newspaper also said several prayer services had been planned in the two cities in the days prior to the protests on Saturday.