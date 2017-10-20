Operation Blessing Turning Salt Water Into Hope in Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

President Trump is once again defending the US response to the crisis in Puerto Rico after back-to-back hurricanes devastated the island.

A direct hit from Hurricane Maria knocked out power across the US territory and left areas without clean water.

Asked to rate the US effort on a scale of one to 10, the president gave the US effort the highest marks.

"I'd say it was a 10. I'd say it was probably the most difficult, when you talk about relief, when you talk about search, when you talk about all of the different levels, and even when you talk about lives saved. You look at the number, I think it was worse than Katrina. It was in many ways worse than anything people have ever seen," he said.



Operation Blessing is also in Puerto Rico providing vital emergency relief.

OB is helping to provide water to thousands of Puerto Ricans every day, and about 300 families in the community of La Perla were some of the first to benefit.

A water purification unit provided by OB turned salt water into drinking water for the tiny community.

Operation Blessing has also distributed more than 100,000 aquatabs to disinfect drinking water.

This is only part of Operation Blessing's response to help disaster victims there, and teams are sending additional relief to the island.

Operation Blessing has been there from the beginning. You can see the stunning aftermath of the hurricane and the early relief efforts in the OB video below.

You can find out more about Operation Blessing's relief efforts in Puerto Rico and around the world by clicking here.