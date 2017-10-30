Outraged Parents Take on Abortion Giant Planned Parenthood for Its School 'Sex-Ed' Program and Win 

A sex education program from Planned Parenthood is on hold after hundreds of parents in a North Carolina school district complained.

The 10-day "Get Real" program was set to begin at nine Cumberland County middle schools this month.

Parents voiced concern with the wording of the course which included discussions about LGBTQ issues like sexual preference, and demonstrations of how to use a condom, according to WRAL.

"I don't need somebody else teaching my kids, as they put it in there, 'the myths and facts about your sexuality.' That's something the parents need to do," parent Nick Quello told WRAL.

"I just don't think that's appropriate for a 12-year-old, whether it be a boy or a girl, to be teaching them that," he continued.

Shirley Johnson, the director of health services for Cumberland County Schools says the course is optional.

"They can opt out of any lesson, or they can opt out the program as a whole," Johnson said. "I don't really have any real data to say how many opt out, but our numbers were relatively low."

Franklin Graham weighed in on the program on Facebook, saying Planned Parenthood shouldn't even be allowed to indoctrinate children with their worldview.

"There's no way this liberal group should be producing school curriculum in the first place. Parents were rightly concerned," he wrote.

And the parents say they don't want the curriculum taught at all.

"The school board needs to stay out of our homes. That's something that parents need to teach their kids," Quello said.

The Cumberland County Board of Education announced its plans to review the "Get Real" program in light of the concerns of the parents.

"This is another example of why we need Christians who care about the minds and lives of young people—as well as morality—to run for school boards across the country and have an influence on what is pushed on our children. How about you?" Graham asked.