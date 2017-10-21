Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Baptized for the 'First Time'

Players with the Philadelphia Eagles gathered around a North Carolina swimming pool last week with their heads bowed in prayer as wide receiver Marcus Johnson was baptized for the first time.

"First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleaned & Reborn in JESUS name!! #WholeHeartedly," Johnson tweeted.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">First time being Baptized! Corporate Worship is a beautiful thing!! Cleansed & Reborn in JESUS name!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WholeHeartedly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WholeHeartedly</a> <a href="https://t.co/QtOj2FyRMu">pic.twitter.com/QtOj2FyRMu</a></p>— Marcus D. Johnson (@Mojomdj) <a href="https://twitter.com/Mojomdj/status/918536591207002114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 12, 2017</a></blockquote>

Johnson was baptized in a Charlotte hotel where the team was staying, CBS Sports reported.

Johnson's Twitter followers said they were inspired.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Inspired by <a href="https://twitter.com/Mojomdj?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mojomdj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/baptized?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#baptized</a> 7.8.17 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/newlife?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#newlife</a> <a href="https://t.co/LJyOPN7EJc">pic.twitter.com/LJyOPN7EJc</a></p>— Mac B (@groovymacb) <a href="https://twitter.com/groovymacb/status/920712813344997376?ref_src=twsrc%5...">October 18, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">This makes me more proud than anything you've accomplished because it's the main goal for our live! Good stuff and many blessings <a href="https://t.co/IbPWCqpMWB">https://t.co/IbPWCqpMWB</a></p>— Dimitri Donald™ (@_CoachDonald) <a href="https://twitter.com/_CoachDonald/status/918540553251360776?ref_src=twsrc...">October 12, 2017</a></blockquote>

It is a beautiful display of the unity and diversity in the body of Christ.

Quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz, offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski, tight end Trey Burton, linebacker Jordan Hicks and backup quarterback Nick Foles were just a few of the players that surrounded Johnson in support of his life-changing decision.

It is not the first time players have given their life over to Christ after joining the team.

Linebackers Jordan Hicks, Mychal Kendricks and Kamu Grugier-Hill, and wide receivers Paul Turner and David Watford were baptized in the team's recovery pool last December, according to ESPN. (link)

The mainstream media has taken notice of the faith that bonds this brotherhood.

According to ESPN, quarterback Chase Daniel hosts a couples' Bible study each week and Carson Wentz made "Audience of One" his motto during his rookie season.

Wentz continues to be vocal about his faith in Jesus.

Just days after the shooting massacre in Las Vegas Wentz tweeted about how the world needs Jesus.

Wentz tweeted, "So much hate and evil. So sad. The World needs Jesus in a bad way. Praying for all those affected in Vegas."