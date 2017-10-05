'Transsexual Takeover': California Law Includes Jail Time for Using Wrong Pronoun for Transgenders

A California pro-family leader warns a new law intended to protect the rights of LGBT Seniors "will force all California long-term care facilities to submit to the tyrannical transsexual agenda, without limit."

California Governor Jerry Brown signed into law Wednesday a "bill of rights" that backers say will help protect LGBT seniors from discrimination or mistreatment in long-term care facilities by strengthening protections against discrimination.

But under the new law, care workers and facilities could face fines or even jail if they don't address a transsexual patient by their desired gender.

"SB219 gives the state new power to determine what is wrong speech and what is right speech," Randy Thomasson of SaveCalfornia.com told CBN News. "The punishment can be stiff fines or jail time. The state of California has thrown land mines over these care homes and people are going to step on them."

Thomasson says care facilities will also not be able to move or evict a transsexual resident for acting out their transsexual behavior, even if other residents are disturbed by it. He also says that care workers will be forced to "dress up a biological man, if he demands it, in bra, panties, and women's clothes...women's earrings and necklaces and panty hose and women's shoes, and being forced to apply make-up, eyeliner, and lipstick."

Care homes that fail to comply with the new law could incur a fine of up to $150,000 or lose their license.

"The only way it can be defeated," Thomasson says, "is for the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn it as an abridgement of the First Amendment."