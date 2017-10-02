Trump Consoles America: 'The Lord is Close to the Brokenhearted'

The mass murder of more than 50 people in Las Vegas is "an act of pure evil," President Trump told the nation Monday.

The whole nation is "joined together in sadness, shock and grief," he said.

The president and first lady will lead a moment of silence Monday afternoon on the White House South lawn to honor the victims of the deadly shooting. President Trump also promised to visit Las Vegas Wednesday to meet with police, first responders and the families of the victims.

"We cannot fathom their pain. We cannot imagine their loss. To the families of the victims: We are praying for you and we are here for you, and we ask God to help see you through this very dark period."

The president cited Psalm 34: "Scripture teaches us the Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. We seek comfort in those words, for we know that God lives in the hearts of those who grieve."

"To the wounded who are now recovering in hospitals, we are praying for your full and speedy recovery, and pledge to you our support from this day forward."

He said that Americans stand strong in the face of tragedy and will come together.

"Our unity cannot be shattered by evil, our bonds cannot be broken by violence," he said. "It is our love that defines us today."

"In times such as these, I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness. The answers do not come easy. But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope."

"Melania and I are praying for every American who has been hurt, wounded, or lost the ones they love so dearly in this terrible, terrible attack. We pray for the entire nation to find unity and peace. And we pray for the day when evil is banished, and the innocent are safe from hatred and from fear."