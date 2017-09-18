Hurricane Maria Now a Monster Category 5 on Track to Crush Puerto Rico

More hurricanes are churning through the Atlantic Ocean on a possible collision course with U.S. territory.

Hurricane Maria strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Monday with winds up to 160 miles per hour.

Maria is bearing down on the Caribbean. It's on course to pass close to several islands that were devastated by Hurricane Irma, including Barbuda and St. Martin's.

Then it's expected to target the U.S. Virgin Islands Tuesday night before slamming into Puerto Rico with a devastating direct hit on Wednesday, followed by the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

"This storm promises to be catastrophic for our island," Ernesto Morales with the U.S. National Weather Service in San Juan said. "All of Puerto Rico will experience hurricane force winds."



And Hurricane Jose is a Category 1 storm that could hit the U.S. East Coast, somewhere from the mid-Atlantic to the Northeast, with heavy winds and rain.





CBN's Operation Blessing is still at work helping victims of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

The ministry has helped people in more than 28 cities in Texas and Florida with relief supplies like food and water, and volunteers to help clean up the damage.

They also bring spiritual aid and comfort to the victims.

So far, Operation Blessing has mobilized more than 5,000 volunteers in Texas alone.

