ACLU Targets Christian Crime: Police Who Believe in Bible Can't Be Trusted to Protect Citizens

The American Civil Liberties Union is targeting an Oklahoma police department for posting scripture verses on the department Facebook page.

ACLU attorneys say the Mounds Police Department's use of scripture on their Facebook page is a "clear violation of the central tenets of the American government."

"By promoting one specific religion on its official Facebook page, the Mounds Police Department has established clear preference for that faith above other faiths and above no religious faith at all. This kind of government interference with our religious freedom is simply not permissible under United States or Oklahoma law," said Brady Henderson, legal director for the ACLU of Oklahoma.

Henderson also went on to say that because of the scripture verses, the police department cannot be trusted to protect its citizens.

"The actions of the Mounds Police Department call into question whether or not the department can be trusted to adequately protect all those living under its jurisdiction, including members of minority faiths and those of no religious faith at all. By establishing a preference for the Christian faith, the department undermines confidence in their ability to perform their duties in a manner consistent with our understanding of one of our most basic and cherished liberties," he said.

Despite the backlash, Chief Antonio Porter told FOX 23, he isn't fazed by the ACLU and continues to post scriptures verses to the department Facebook page every day.

"With all the negativity in the world, it is time for people to start coming together with positive words and prayer," Porter said.

Oklahoma state Sen. James Leewright came out publicly in support of the Mounds Police Department.

"Your scriptures and uplifting words are a part of what makes Mounds and Creek County the place we call home," Leewright said in a letter. "Thank you for being a positive voice in your community and reminding us all to be thankful for the blessings the Lord has given us. Your are a true blessing to Mounds."