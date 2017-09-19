After-School Satan Club Fails in Tacoma District

A so-called After School Satan Club at Point Defiance Elementary in Tacoma, Washington is shutting down after only one child joined.

The Seattle Satanic Temple first offered the club in December 2016.

Similar clubs have been popping up in schools across the nation as a direct effort to counter Good News Clubs sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship.

The Good News Clubs make a clear presentation of the Gospel to children. In 2001, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled they have a First Amendment right to meet on campus after school.

"As we predicted, the so-called Satanist club fizzled," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, which represents CEF.

The clubs are less about Satanism and more an effort by atheists to force schools to shut down any faith-based club, according to Staver.

"The so-called Satanist Temple and its after-school club had nothing good to offer students, so it was only a matter of time before it fizzled out. The so-called Satanic Temple group is not legitimate. It's a handful of atheists masquerading as so-called Satanists whose only reason for existence in schools is to be disruptive and oppose the Good News Clubs," he said.

Liberty Counsel has offered pro bono legal counsel to any schools targeted by the Satanist Temple group.

"Good News Clubs teach morals, character development, patriotism and respect from a Christian viewpoint. Public schools welcome these clubs because they improve the behavior of the students and the Supreme Court has sided with these clubs," said Staver.

CBN News reached out to the Tacoma school district and was told that the Seattle Satantic Temple had not renewed it's request to run the After School Satan Club this year.

Jordan Lorence with Alliance Defending Freedom says the creators of the clubs are just plain "jerks."

"The people running new Satan Clubs to compete with Christian school school clubs don't actually believe in Satan. They just want to be jerks to people who do," said Lorence.

Meanwhile, Lorence believes that by using the inflammatory name "Satan," creators are trying to provoke some school officials to close schools to all outside clubs in an effort to eliminate evangelical Christian groups.

After School Satan Clubs, which promote evolution, gender confusion, and abortion, are reportedly being offered at schools in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Pensacola, Portland, Salt Lake City and Springfield, Missouri.