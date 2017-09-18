Coach Too Straight for Women's Sports?

A California Federal Judge has ruled that a former lesbian can sue New Mexico State University for sexual orientation discrimination after the university withdrew its offer of employment within days of learning that she no longer identified herself as homosexual.

Former WNBA player Camille LeNoir says she became a lesbian during her junior year in high school, even though she grew up in the church and "knew it was wrong."

She says she was "in and out of it for 7 years" before being freed from homosexuality in 2009.

The lawsuit alleges that Lenoir was given the job of assistant basketball coach for NMSU's women's basketball team last year. Two days later, the offer was rescinded after NMSU officials viewed a video in which LeNoir admits that she is no longer a lesbian and has chosen a heterosexual lifestyle.

During pre-trial proceedings, NMSU also admitted that the women's basketball coach, Mark Trakh, told LeNoir that the online video "would make it difficult for her to find a job in women's college basketball.

The 31-year old LeNoir says the decision left her "devastated" and believes she was discriminated against on the basis of her Christian beliefs and sexual orientation.

LeNoir played college basketball at the University of Southern California and was drafted by the WNBA's Washington Mystics.