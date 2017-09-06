Cop Battling Stage 4 Cancer Rescues More Than 1000 Hurricane Harvey Victims

Bert Ramon may be fighting stage 4 colon cancer, but he is using every bit of strength he has to fight for the lives of Hurricane Harvey victims.

The 24-year police force veteran hopped on a boat and went from house to house, rescuing more than 1,000 people left stranded by the flood waters.

Ramon's wife Cindy said when the hurricane came, he dropped everything to help anyone he could find.

"There's no way I can tell him you can't go. He looks at me and says, 'you crazy'. He says 'I'm going.' 'I'm going in,'" Cindy told CBS News.

It's hard for Ramon's colleagues not to worry about him, but he thanks God for giving him the strength to be a hero.

"As long as I feel good, I feel healthy, I'm going to go out there and work you know. And it hasn't slowed me down yet. Thank God," he said.

Ramon hopes his story will encourage other cancer patients and remind the world that God listens to our cries for help.

"God answered my prayer. It came out of this flood. I hope I can inspire other cancer patients that you know don't let this hold you back. If you feel strong, don't let it take over your life at all," Ramon said.

