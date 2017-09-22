Daughter and Dad Celebrate Miracle Reunion 49 Years in the Making!

Kimberly Ball of Virginia Beach, Virginia was adopted at birth and like many adoptees, had a longing to find her biological parents.

"I always had the thought of I can't figure out where to go if I don't know where I came from," she shared in an interview with CBN News during a live stream on Facebook.

Kimberly, 49, said she often blamed herself for her parent's decision to give her away.

"As a child I kind of took it as I must have did something wrong because I didn't understand what adoption meant."

She said she prayed for decades to one day meet her family face to face, pointing out that she was specific in what she asked God to do.

For example, she asked God to help her find them before they passed away.

"That was my heart's desire before they passed away. I was like God if you can make a way and if he didn't make a way before they had passed let me find my siblings," she said.

Little did Kimberly know, her biological Dad, Wilbert May of Plattsburg, Missouri, had been looking for her too, going so far as telling his younger children about their older sister.

"I just wanted them to know that they had a sister out there," Wilbert said.

He said he was hopeful that one day he would find his daughter.

"I kind of knew I would," he shared.

After years of searching, the dad and daughter's prayers were answered.

Thanks to an adoption registry website and connections on Facebook, the two were finally able to meet last year.

On September 16, 2016, Kimberly hugged her Dad for the first time ever, describing what that moment was like for her.

"It settled so many things for me with identity," she said. "That was so important for me, just in my life and forward movement. It spoke volumes."

Kimberly also found her birth mother and says the experience of finding her parents strengthened her faith in God.

Kimberly and Wilbert are both grateful for their once in a lifetime opportunity to be re-connect.

They are sharing hope with others who may be looking for lost loved ones.

"Don't give up. I think about when I first started looking they didn't have the internet and all these things, but God is faithful," said Kimberly.

"I feel blessed. A lot of people don't get to do this," said Wilbert.



