Facebook Catered to Anti-Semites

Facebook was allowing members to market to neo-Nazis and anti-Semites before the categories were blocked this week.

The world's largest social network's self-service ad-buying platform allowed users to market Nazi memorabilia or recruit marchers for a far-right rally, according to the website ProPublica

Facebook had been enabling advertisers to reach users interested in topics like "Jew hater," "How to burn Jews," and "History of 'why Jews ruin the world.'"

ProPublica proved it by buying three "promoted posts." The ads were approved within 15 minutes.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that "there is no place for hate in our community," and promised to keep hate off Facebook.

ProPublica says after it contacted Facebook, most of the anti-Semitic categories have disappeared.