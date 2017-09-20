Franklin Graham on President Trump's UN Speech: 'It Made You Proud to be an American'

Franklin Graham is praising President Trump for giving "one of the best speeches ever" to the United Nations Tuesday.

"Thank God we have a president who stands for truth and is not afraid to speak truth to the whole world," Graham wrote in a Facebook post. "It made you proud to be an American. I hope you will join me in praying for this man, that God will guide and direct him."

Tuesday was President Trump's firs time speaking before the General Assembly of the United Nations and he brought a clear "America First" message.

"I will always put America first. Just like you, the leaders of your countries, should and always put your countries first," Trump said. However, despite his decision to put America first, President Trump made clear that he will work with other nations.



"The U.S. will forever be a great friend to the world and especially to its allies," the Republican president said. "But we can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a one-sided deal in which the United States gets nothing in return."

Trump also took a no-nonsense stance against North Korea, threatening the "total destruction" of the country if it does not abandon its drive toward nuclear weapons.

"Rocket man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime," Trump said. "If the {United States} is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea."

Despite the his harsh criticism of the United Nations as being too "bureaucratic" in the past, President Trump called for a new way forward.

"We will fight together, sacrifice together and stand together for peace, freedom, justice, family, humanity and for the almighty God who made us all," said Trump.

