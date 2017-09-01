Gospel Singer Who Brought Worship to Houston Shelters Tells CBN God Is Still Moving: 'People Began to Cry..The Response Was Overwhelming'

When Marquist Taylor of Conroe, Texas noticed that his home was spared damage from Hurricane Harvey, he asked God how he could help others who weren't as fortunate.

"I was just praying and I was asking God, I wanted to be sensitive during this time," Taylor told CBN News.

"It wasn't about me or anyone else but to help people, and I was like, 'God how can I impact? How can I make a difference? How can I help other than bringing donations?' I want these people to feel loved because they're going through a devastating time."

Taylor, a minister with the Christian group Others Outreach Missions, said the answer didn't take long.

"I promise you it was almost immediate that God gave me 'Shelter Worship,' and I didn't understand it at first and He took me to a scripture that says He is our shelter, He's our everything in the time of storm," he said.

Taylor then reached out to Victoria White, the woman seen in the now viral video singing at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center. The video went viral, with nearly 20 million views.

"I said listen, this is going to sound crazy to you, but I don't have anything in place right now. I just want you to know that God has given me 'Shelter Worship.' Are you down to come with me?"

White, without hesitation, agreed to join Taylor.

Taylor, White, and several others have been making their rounds at local shelters in Texas since then, ministering through praise and worship to people who have lost their homes and their hope.

Taylor says White is a powerhouse singer who has been singing all of her life.

"When she opens her mouth, everyone has to stop," said Taylor.

Taylor and White have since appeared on several network shows including Good Morning America and CNN.

Taylor admits that initially he was a little skeptical about singing in the shelters.

"You're going into a place where people have lost everything and the last thing they want to hear is scriptures, you know, that God is going to make a way, in songs. I said, 'God I'm just obeying You. I'm just going to go,'" he explained.

That's when he says the power of God showed up.

"When we began speaking to them and singing, it was like scales falling from their eyes, people began to cry...the response was overwhelming. I felt like I was dreaming. They received it well. It was definitely a God-ordained moment."

And while the road to recovery for Texas will be long, Taylor says, he doesn't plan to stop the singing any time soon.

"We're not stopping," he said.

"I'm going to continue to love and pursue people and if they need us to sing, to preach or minister, whatever, I'm God's hands and feet. So I'm ready to keep going, I'm not going to stop now."