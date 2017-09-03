Joel Osteen's Church Open for Special Sunday Services, Joins Other Congregations for National Day of Prayer

Houston pastor Joel Osteen is issuing an invitation for anyone who desires, to attend one of three special worship services Sunday morning at his Lakewood Church. The services will be specifically dedicated to Hurricane Harvey victims on this National Day of Prayer.

According to the church website, "We want to invite you and your family to our special Hope for Houston weekend services. We believe that there is power in community; coming together to celebrate each other and the goodness God has shown in each of our lives. We may be in a dark time now, but we know that we serve a God of healing and restoration that wants to bring us out better than we were before," the post continued, "We love you. We look forward to worshiping with you this weekend. Together, we will make it through this difficult time."

Osteen's Lakewood church isn't the only place of worship that is focusing on Hurricane Harvey victims. Friday, President Trump declared Sunday a National Day of Prayer, encouraging all Americans to "go to your church and pray." Immediately following that proclamation, the President was led in prayer by Pastor Robert Jeffress of Dallas, who asked God for healing for the people who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey. The pastor petitioned God for not only restoration of property, but also for spiritual healing for the people of Texas and Louisiana, and by extension, the entire country.

Dr. Ronnie Floyd, Senior pastor of Cross Church in northwest Arkansas and president of the National Day of Prayer encouraged all Americans to pray today. Speaking on the Fox News Channel Pastor Floyd said "today is a day of trouble," but said God is our hope in times of trouble.

Pastor Floyd said, "When we pray it shows we depend on God. When we do not pray, it shows we depend on ourselves. We need God."

The pastor said we do not have to reserve our prayers for when we are inside church buildings, because, "We have the privilege in Christ to pray any time, anywhere," adding, "Prayer is uttering from your mouth the words in your heart."

Not sure what to pray for?

Prayers of Thanksgiving

Many lives were spared

Many homes were not damaged or only minimally damaged

Provision of supplies in the wake of the storm

Outpouring of help from ordinary citizens as well as organizations

Prayers of Petition

Flood waters would quickly recede

Safety for storm victims and rescue workers

Needs of displaced people will be met

Displaced people will have homes soon

You may also pray with CBN's Gordon Robertson today in a special time of prayer on our Facebook page