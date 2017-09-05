LOOK: 73 Kids Recreate Last Supper Scene in Epic Lego Display

A Florida church has recreated the biblical scene of the last supper in one of the coolest ways possible: with 78,408 LEGOS.

The massive project, which was undertaken over the summer, involved 73 kids and 30 volunteers, who came together at Oakland Presbyterian Church’s Oakland Presbyterian LEGO Users Group Day Camp to put together the fascinating masterpiece, The Christian Post reported.

The last supper LEGO scene, which measures 10 feet long and 5 feet high, took quite a bit of planning, too, with Laurie Hallock, founder of the LEGO camp, explaining that there was no pre-made kit for the endeavor.

So, to make it happen, she told the Post that her husband had to first make an application that could create a pixeled version of the iconic scene. Then, the team was able to see the colors and types of LEGOS that would be needed to bring the last supper to life.

“The application was designed to take that pixeled image and, with some manual manipulation, produced a list of LEGO parts needed,” Hallock said.

The actual time it took to assemble the LEGO image was between 50 and 55 hours and the project cost about $4,600 to complete, according to the Orange Observer.

Hallock created the Oakland Presbyterian LEGO Users Group in 2010 and said that it is “an opportunity for builders to create and enjoy fellowship in a safe, Christian, supportive environment.”

In 2013, she launched a summer camp, which includes LEGO fun, Bible studies and plenty more. It’s an excellent example of finding a way to tap in to kids’ hobbies while also teaching young people the gospel.