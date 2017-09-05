‘It’s Unimaginable’: Pastor and His Wife Among Victims Who Died During Hurricane Harvey

A pastor and his wife are among the victims of Hurricane Harvey, with their family members receiving a call on Wednesday informing them that both of their parents had died in the natural disaster.

Pastor Donald Ray Rogers, 65, pastor of Tabernacle of Faith Christian Center in Katy, Texas, and his wife, Spenceria, 58, died after their truck became entrapped in high waters while on their way to check on the wellbeing of a family member, KRIV-TV reported.

“He was going to make a round, and check on my uncle ’cause we hadn’t heard from him, and then help my mom out, and we kept calling him, and no response,” Donald Rogers’ sister, Thelma Hooker, told KPRC-TV.

While the pastor’s wife was able to call 911, her daughter, Naomi Dabney, said that emergency personnel weren’t able to get to the couple in time. Dabney described the difficulty in burying both of her parents during a heartbreaking interview with the outlet.

“It’s a lot to have to bury one parent, but being that we have to bury both parents at one time, it’s unimaginable,” she said.

Lakesha Rogers, another one of the couple’s children, remembered her parents as happy people who were always willing to do for others.

“No matter what they were going through, they never had a frown on their face,” she told KRIV.

Prayers up to the family during this difficult time.