Nabeel Qureshi's Hardest Decision told by The Man Who Led Him to Christ

Millions of people around the world were saddened by the news of ex-Muslim turned Christian apologist Nabeel Qureshi's death last weekend.

CBN News sat down with David Wood, the very man who led Nabeel to Christ, to reflect on his life.

Nabeel met David in college when he was still a devout Muslim. David on the other hand, was a Christian and knew how to defend his faith when Nabeel challenged his beliefs.

David and Nabeel went back and forth debating each other about their faiths until David says it came down to one critical question.

"I have a question," David recalls saying to Nabeel "If you're wrong, do you want to know it?"

"Nabeel said, 'Yes and no. Yes, I want to know the truth about God but no, it would destroy my family.'"

"That sort of gave me a glimpse into Nabeel's mind and soul," David says. "He has these two allegiances. One, he wants to know the truth, he wants to go wherever the truth points. At the same time he has this very, very amazing love for family. He wouldn't want to hurt them."

Nabeel made the decision to seek truth and the pair began a three year process of challenging each other's faith by presenting various arguments and evidence.

Finally, Nabeel gave his life to Christ, but he still faced his hardest decision yet -- telling his family.

He kept it a secret until the time of his baptism.

"Baptism is supposed to be a turning point and a public proclamation... I told him, "You need to tell your parents before you get baptized,'" David recalls.

But Nabeel refused.

David prayed that Nabeel's parents would find out about his newfound faith and sure enough, his parents saw an email about Nabeel's baptism open on his computer.

Nabeel decided to tell his parents and he said in a video before his death that it was one of the hardest things he had to do.

"It was the most painful day of my life and probably the most painful day of their lives too," Nabeel explained.

"I'll never forget the look in my mother's eye. Her whole life was Islam just like my life was Islam. Now, my whole life is Christ," Nabeel said.