'No-Cost' Abortions for Harvey Victims? Fmr. Planned Parenthood Director Calls Out Women's Clinic

A Texas-based feminist organization that provides comprehensive gynecology services is offering no-cost abortions for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Whole Woman's Health wrote in a post on their website, "Unfortunately, we know all too well that abortion can be difficult to access in some parts of the country, especially in Texas. There are already so many barriers to access this necessary procedure, and natural disasters stand in the way of women getting to their appointment and/or being able to afford care."

They went on to state, "To ensure our patients get the compassionate, quality abortion care they deserve, we're providing no-cost abortions for those affected by Hurricane Harvey."

The move was praised in pro-choice circles, but former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson told Townhall the offer may not be about "compassion" but about what's lucrative.

"I hardly believe they are doing this out of charity and for no money at all because remember, the abortion industry does nothing for free. Most likely, they are billing these 'free abortions' to their anonymous donor who gives all National Abortion Federation-affiliated faculties up to $23 million per year for low income women to have abortions," said Johnson, author of Unplanned: The Dramatic True Story of a Former Planned Parenthood Leader's Eye-Opening Journey across the Life Line.

Johnson called it a ploy out of Planned Parenthood's playbook, noting that the abortion provider offered the same free services in 2005 during Hurricane Katrina.

"Did we collect non-perishable food items for those who had been displaced? Nope. We decided that we would offer victims of Katrina free abortions. That's right. Free abortions. Except they were not totally free. We never did anything for free and were paid one way or another," wrote Johnson.

"In this case, the bulk of the money for these 'free abortions' came from the Lilith Fund, a nonprofit based in Texas that raises money for abortions, and private donors," she added.

Whole Woman's Health made a name for itself in both pro-life and pro-choice circles during the 2016 Supreme Court case Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt.

In that case, Texas state law required facilities performing abortions to have admitting rights to a nearby hospital and have a facility comparable to a surgery center. Clinics claimed that requirement put an unconstitutional burden on those seeking abortions.

The court ruled on the side of Whole Woman's Health.

CBN News reached out to Whole Woman's Heath for comment on this story and had not heard back as of the time of publication.